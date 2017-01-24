HP expands battery recall for HP and Compaq notebooks due to fire, burn hazards

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

1:12 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted

1:42 Biloxi has a new mayor

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's