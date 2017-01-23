Donald Trump gives Illinois man $10,000 to help pay for dad’s cancer treatment

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville

2:47 Biloxi High Jr. ROTC is best in the state

1:38 Kindness doesn't cost a thing for Pass High students

1:06 What to do when you meet a python