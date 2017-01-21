‘I’m a nurse, not an anarchist,’ says D.C.-bound Canadian stopped from entering U.S.

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

0:43 Tornado rips through Hattiesburg, causing severe damage

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

2:23 Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president

1:38 Kindness doesn't cost a thing for Pass High students

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's