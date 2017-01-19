Woman says she had been ‘terrorized’ for days before shooting rock-throwing teen

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old Pause

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

0:40 Parents of Ja'Naya Thompson get news about daughter

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

0:32 St. Martin linebacker Donte Starks highlights

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:35 OS mayor: "We're not seeing good faith" from proponents of B&B zoning change

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'