Teen figured out she was kidnapped as infant – and might be living with abductor

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:29 Mississippi National Guardsmen heading to inauguration

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:55 Who knew there are so many batteries and light bulbs?

0:59 Larry Gregory touts Mississippi's expanding role in gaming industry