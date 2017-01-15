Athletic director reveals years of shame after molestation in hopes of helping others

1:42 Bay St. Louis invites Dolly Parton to her birthday party Pause

3:45 Sun Herald reporter displays mad hoop skills

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast

0:20 This Poplarville roper is a rodeo standout

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé