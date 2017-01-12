'Who's a good boy?' you might ask. But does your dog care?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast