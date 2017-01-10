Roof’s family says ‘We will always love Dylann’

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:41 George County's Ron Renfroe talks Hoopsfest, region play

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

1:54 From Mississippi to the moon and Mars

1:07 Cold outside but hot hoops action inside

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

3:08 Big Leaguer returns home

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama