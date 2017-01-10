Naked man broke into a home, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of wine, police say

1:41 George County's Ron Renfroe talks Hoopsfest, region play Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

1:54 From Mississippi to the moon and Mars

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:07 Cold outside but hot hoops action inside

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

3:40 Is king cake the new pumpkin spice?