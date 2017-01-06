NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies Pause

1:28 Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

0:53 Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28th Street

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

0:52 Picayune RB commits to Jackson State