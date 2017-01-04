Ivanka Trump to live just 2 blocks from the Obamas in this $5 million DC mansion

Ivanka Trump and her family will move into a $5.5 million home in Washington, D.C., in the same neighborhood where the Obamas recently rented a home to live in after they leave the White House.

The two families will live less than two blocks from each other — “only a three-minute walk!” Town & Country magazine breathlessly reported.

The Washingtonian was the first to report that Trump and husband Jared Kushner will move into 2449 Tracy Place, N.W., in D.C.’s upscale embassy neighborhood, Kalorama.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,870-square-foot home sold for $5.5 million on Dec. 22, the Washingtonian reported, but it’s unclear whether the couple bought it or will rent from the buyer.

The estimated monthly rent, according to the Zillow real estate website, is $17,547.

The home, built in 1923, has been completely renovated. It has five wood-burning fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a library, a sunroom, a garden and a two-car garage.

Neither Trump nor her real estate developer husband have official roles in her father’s administration yet, though she has signaled interest in working on child care issues.

The Obamas announced earlier this year that they would stay in Washington for a couple of years after he leaves office so that their youngest daughter, Sasha, can finish high school there.

The 1928 brick Tudor they are renting is owned by Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton, and his wife, Giovanna Gray, a Glamour editor, CNN reported in May.

The 8,200-square-foot home at 2446 Belmont Road has nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

It has been described as meticulously renovated, with a stunning oversized terrace with formal gardens and a courtyard big enough to fit eight to 10 vehicles.