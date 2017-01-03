Police officer seen on video slamming a student to the ground is placed on leave

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing