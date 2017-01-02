Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

Customers at several airports were stranded in long lines Monday night following a nationwide U.S. Customs and Border Protection outage.
Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017
Travelers stuck in the lines posted pictures, videos and complaints on social media. Passengers at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Boston were experiencing long delays.
In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a processing system outage caused the delays and that its officers processed international travelers using “alternative procedures” until the system came back.
Vomit on the floor and passports being turned into fans as temperatures and tempers rise at marathon Miami @CustomsBorder line. pic.twitter.com/zyb48nSVhr— Peter Gartrell (@runptg11) January 3, 2017
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the agency was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.” On its Twitter account (@iflymia), Miami International Airport said, “Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience.”
Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV— Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017
Holy... this line at Chicago customs is UNBELIEVABLE. Started 15 mins ago, will note when done— Garwynn (@XDAGarwynn) January 3, 2017
An official at the Miami International Airport told NBC 6 that the outage was impacting passengers on more than 30 international flights. WSB TV reported that the system was down for more than 30 minutes at the Atlanta airport.
CBP public affairs officer Robert Brisley said the outage at the city's airport lasted about an hour from late afternoon into early evening. Brisley said the cause of the outage was still being evaluated.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Comments