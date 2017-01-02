Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

0:33 Rainy day shoppers Pause

0:39 Biloxi wreck injures one

0:24 Motorist crosses flooded road

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order