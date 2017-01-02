Dad wonders why viewers didn’t react sooner when his daughter died on Facebook Live

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's Pause

0:39 Biloxi wreck injures one

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:06 Coast children take part in New Years countdown

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?