In Alaska, a shortage of pilots to connect many far-flung dots

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead