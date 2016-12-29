Uber driver reports suspicious behavior. His passengers now face child sex charges.

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game