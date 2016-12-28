Donald Trump says Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States

Donald Trump promised an “economic development message” on Wednesday morning, and his brief remarks a few hours later could lead to more jobs in the Kansas City area.
Trump announced on TV that Sprint, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, will bring 5,000 jobs from overseas back to the United States.
“We just had some very good news, because of what is happening and the spirit and the hope. I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they have taken them from other countries,” Trump said. “They are bringing them back to the United States.”
There was no immediate word if the jobs will come to the Kansas City area or elsewhere.
Trump also announced that OneWeb, a start-up communications company with $1 billion in investment from Japanese bank SoftBank, will add 3,000 jobs. SoftBank also owns 80 percent of Sprint.
The president-elect said the Sprint deal “was done through” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor. SoftBank agreed to invest $50 billion and create 50,000 jobs in the U.S. earlier in December.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
