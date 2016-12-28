I went overboard policing my kids' diets. Here's why and how I changed my ways.

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive