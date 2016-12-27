Woman sacrifices herself in dog attack to save best friend’s baby

1:28 Victim rescued from overturned car Pause

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:03 How a child makes their way through the Mississippi DHS system

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:39 Sprinter Tori Bowie dreams of Rio gold