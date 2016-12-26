Epidemic of mall brawls spreads across country on day after Christmas

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck Pause

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:11 String up some lights and sing!

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order