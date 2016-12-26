Professor says ‘white genocide’ tweet was satire; school calls it ‘reprehensible’

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck Pause

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:02 Poplarville wins 4A South State title

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level

2:42 NFL ref, Sarah Thomas, has gymnasium named in her honor