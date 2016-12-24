Megachurch pastor says Christianity doesn’t hinge on Jesus’ birth, and a debate rages

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond Pause

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

1:28 New hotel, restaurant come to downtown Pass Christian