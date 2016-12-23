The most annoying words and phrases of 2016 are revealed. Whatever.

A new Marist poll reveals the most annoying word or phrase of 2016 — and millennials everywhere just hit the “shrug” emoji.
Whatever.
The poll finds that 38 percent of Americans are irritated by the word “whatever” for, like, several years in a row now.
I can’t even.
Forty-three percent of Americans found it offensive last year, so it’s definitely losing its gall.
Right behind it, at 20 percent: “No offense, but.”
And the list of phrases that grate on us goes on.
“You know, right.” (14 percent)
“I can’t even.” (14 percent)
The word “huge” — not to be confused with “Yuuuuuuge” — is offputting to 8 percent of Americans. That’s up from 3 percent who found it most annoying in 2015.
Apparently your age determines which words and phrases really set your teeth on edge.
The poll revealed that 49 percent of Americans at least 45 or older find “whatever” annoying.
But it’s not as loathsome to younger Americans. Only 27 percent of them don’t like “whatever” — and “no offense, but” and “I can’t even” are nearly equally perturbing.
And “whatever” grates on people of all races, the poll shows, though African-Americans (57 percent) and Latinos (42 percent) hate it more than whites (35 percent).
Other words and phrases Americans don’t like: “Obviously,” “you know,” “just sayin’” and “like.”
