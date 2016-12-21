Waiting on important news? You’ll be preparing for the worst, study says

You’re about to hear back about a grade on a test, a possible promotion or the results of the presidential election. Rather than think what the logical outcome might be, you start telling yourself you got a bad grade, you didn’t get the promotion, your candidate lost.
It’s what Psychology Professor Kate Sweeny calls bracing for the worst, and everyone does it, according to her study, “Even Optimists Get the Blues: Inter-Individual Consistency in the Tendency to Brace for the Worst.”
“Although this tendency to brace oneself for potentially bad news is common, intuition might suggest that some people are more likely to brace than others – in particular, happy-go-lucky optimists would seem immune to the anxiety and second-guessing that typically arise as the decisive moment draws near,” Sweeny told University of California, Riverside Today.
But the study, published Wednesday, finds it doesn’t matter if you’re a pessimist or an optimist. As uncertain news approaches, everyone prepares for the worst outcome.
Sweeny used a total of nine studies that first used general questions to determine if participants had an optimistic or pessimistic outlook on life, and then tested their predictions about performance on the bar exam, peer ratings of attractiveness, feedback on an intelligence test and more.
Sweeny told UCR Today it’s likely that people brace for the worst news as a protection from an emotional cost.
“Fortunately, it seems that even the most ardent optimists can temper their positive outlook when it pays to do so,” Sweeny said.
This study runs somewhat contrary to past thoughts about optimism bias. Optimism bias is a common term among psychology researchers, referring to people tending to underestimate the chances of something bad happening to them and overestimate the chances of something good happening to them. For example, think of a gambler losing at several poker games but still believing he’ll win the next one. A study published in August first called the concept into question, with the authors saying there is no proof that optimism bias actually exists.
Sweeny’s study provides evidence that when people are confronted with a particular piece of uncertain news, they actually tend to have a pessimism bias, rather than an optimistic one.
