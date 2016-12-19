President Obama just granted 231 pardons and commutations – the most ever in a single day

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations Pause

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:12 “It’s a natural, trains and Christmas go well together”

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead