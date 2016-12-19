Mercury from fillings in your teeth can’t go down public sewers anymore, EPA rules

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa Pause

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

2:12 “It’s a natural, trains and Christmas go well together”

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law