Sex store employees throw adult toys to stop armed robber

An armed robber’s attempt to raid the cash registers of a California adult-themed store was stopped Wednesday by two employees, who yelled and threw toys at the man before he left the store.
The man was captured on surveillance footage entering Lotions & Lace in San Bernardino around 9:45 p.m., according to ABC7. He approached the cash register and, pointing a gun, demanded money of the two women working at the desk, the station reported.
One of the employees, identified only as “Amy,” told the station that she assumed at first the robbery was a prank.
“I just thought he was trying to be funny, to scare us," she told the station. "But then I saw the gun and it was like, really? I don't have time for this."
The employees then began yelling at the man and throwing a few toys from the counter at him until he appeared to give up and left the store.
The surveillance tape, aired by NBC Los Angeles, showed the would-be robber walking around the counter as one employee shouted back and the other lobbed items at him even as he walked away.
CRAZY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Sex store employees fight off armed robber by throwing adult toys at him. @ABC7 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/E8QbuxJkEX— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) December 15, 2016
The store’s owner told NBC Los Angeles that her employees’ actions “blew [her] away.”
"I initially walked in and see all these toys all over the store, and I say, 'Did you throw these at him?’ ” Janel Hargreaves told the station. “They’re launching them all the way from the cash register all the way up to the front door.”
Police released the surveillance video showing the robber outside the store, according to ABC7, but have not arrested a suspect.
