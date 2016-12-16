Burr says Trump team may have to testify in Senate intelligence Russia investigation

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again

1:43 Gulfport man hopes whoever found his lost $2,000 does the right thing

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:29 Southern Miss QB talks injuries, final game

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival