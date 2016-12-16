'I don’t want another kid to die' Parents want more action on teen suicides

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:43 Gulfport man hopes whoever found his lost $2,000 does the right thing

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality