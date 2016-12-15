A Trump supporter apologizes in court and hugs the protester he punched at a rally

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:20 WATCH: Gulf Coast players sign with FBS programs

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

1:28 Why aren't there more penalties for animal abuse?

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama