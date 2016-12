CIA refuses House intel committee request for briefing on Russia hacking probe

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

2:20 WATCH: Gulf Coast players sign with FBS programs

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:28 Why aren't there more penalties for animal abuse?

1:00 Woman turns on camera as tornado moves through Kiln

1:05 WATCH: MGCCC WR Brandon Martin talks about signing in SEC West