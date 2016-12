His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

Raul Hinojosa had leukemia, and the staff at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, asked if he had any final wishes. He did. He wanted to marry his fiancé. They knew he didn’t have long, but they rushed to make it happen. The family has set up a fundraiser to help the family: www.gofundme.com/lets-help-tiny