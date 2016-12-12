Con man who swindled Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, others, heads to prison

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says Pause

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion