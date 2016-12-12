Suspended for calling Michelle Obama ‘an ape in heels,’ she now has her job back

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Pause

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM