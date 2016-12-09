AT&T mobile customers to get $88 million in refunds for overcharges

AT&T mobile customers could see a happy holiday surprise in their bills, thanks to an $88 million settlement between the communications giant and the Federal Trade Commission.
Nearly 2.5 million current AT&T customers will see a credit on their bill in the next 75 days, according to the FTC. Another 300,000 will receive a check from the settlement. The average refund is $31.
AT&T will pay $80 million for refunds, which impacted customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Two others companies, Tatto and Acquinity, will also pay as part of the settlement.
The FTC alleged that AT&T put unauthorized charges on phone bills, usually $9.99 per month, for ringtones and text message subscriptions, such as horoscopes, love tips or celebrity tidbits. The practice is called “cramming.” AT&T was keeping about 35% of the charges, according to the FTC.
.@FTC providing over $88M in refunds to AT&T customers who were crammed: #ATTmobilecramming: https://t.co/AANSOpoC5r pic.twitter.com/H8zvTogkLX— FTC (@FTC) December 8, 2016
“AT&T received a high volume of complaints related to mobile cramming prior to the FTC and other federal and state agencies stepping in on customers’ behalf,” said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez in a statement. “I am pleased that customers are now being refunded their money and that AT&T has changed its mobile billing practices.”
It is the largest refund related to a mobile cramming case ever, according to the FTC.
Refunds will go to customers who filed claims with the FTC in 2014 and 2015.
Refund checks must be cashed within 60 days. Consumers with questions can call the FTC hotline at (877)-819-9692.
