JOHN GLENN: United States Senator and Presidential Candidate

Lt. Col. John H. Glenn Jr., and his wife Annie, look over his first campaign sign in his race to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator from Ohio, Jan. 21, 1964 in Columbus. He withdrew after he had a concussion after a fall. He later successfully ran for U.S. Senator in 1974. He served four consecutive terms in the Senate until 1998.
Julian Wilson
AP
Former astronaut John Glenn Jr., back in his native Ohio, stretches his legs while working on a speech in his Columbus hotel room, Nov. 17, 1969. Glenn, a Democrat, ran for the U.S. Senate in 1970 but narrowly lost to Howard Metzenbaum. Metzenbaum was then defeated by Republican Robert Taft Jr.
GENE HERRICK
AP
Former astronaut John Glenn at his home February 1974 in Columbus, Ohio.
SP
AP
Glenn ran for president in 1984. He lost the Democratic nomination to Walter Mondale.
ELISE AMENDOLA
AP
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, center, with wife Annie Glenn, left, answers questions from the press, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1984, Jackson, Ms.
Tannen Maury
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. John Glenn, left, and former Vice President Walter Mondale were among the Democratic hopefuls for the 1984 presidential nomination.
David Tenenbaum
AP
John Glenn, third from left, joined his fellow presidential candidates for a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Sunday, March 12, 1984, Atlanta, Ga. From left are: Gary Hart, Walter Mondale, Glenn, George McGovern and Jesse Jackson.
Curtis Compton
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, ranking Democrat on the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, speaks during a hearing on campaign fund raising before the committee, Tuesday July 8, 1997 on Capitol Hill.
JOE MARQUETTE
Associated Press
Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., right, huddles with co-chairman Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, during a hearing on campaign fund-raising before the committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, July 8, 1997.
DENNIS COOK
AP