‘We want the violence to end,’ GBI pleads as reward increases for Georgia cop killer

1:48 The thoughts behind Biloxi's Waterfront Plan Pause

1:24 Haircuts for Homeless provides needed outreach in Ocean Springs

0:57 D'Iberville pays tribute to veterans

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM