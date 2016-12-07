How do medicines affect breast-feeding? Congress passes bill requiring study

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says. Pause

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:57 D'Iberville pays tribute to veterans

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas