Is your state one of the best (or worst) to live in? New study ranks them

What is the best state to live in?
That probably depends on any number of personal factors and preferences — from important ones like availability of jobs in your field, transportation issues and weather desires, to really important ones like which state has the best BBQ, college basketball venues or music scene.
A new study tries to take some of the subjectivity out of the rankings.
247WallSt.com ranked the 50 states based on three socioeconomic measures — poverty rate, the percentage of adults who have at least a bachelor’s degree and life expectancy at birth.
Northeastern states dominated the top of the list, earning five of the top seven spots, including No. 1 (Massachusetts), No. 2 (Connecticut) and No. 3 (New Hampshire). Southern states, particularly those in the deep South, fared poorly in the ratings, including No. 50 (Mississippi), No. 48 (Louisiana) and No. 47 (Arkansas).
The top 11 states on the list voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Eleven of the 12 states at the bottom of the list voted for President-Elect Donald Trump in the election.
You can see the full 2016 results here. The 2015 results, which had the same No. 1 and No. 50, are here.
The web site ranks just about everything — including richest (Maryland) and poorest (Mississippi) states, states with the best and worst business taxes (Wyoming and New Jersey), which states drink the most soda (surprise, states that drink the most soda rank among the worst to live in), beers that Americans no longer drink (sorry, Miller Genuine Draft) and the most powerful brands (Coca-Cola).
If you don’t like this list, however, you can find plenty of other surveys for best places to live. Like this one from CNBC, which has a bit of Western feel to its top 10. Or this 2015 list from HomeSnacks.com, which dots the top 10 with Great Plains states, including No. 1 Nebraska.
