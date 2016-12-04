A lei and a parka: Up to a foot more snow is forecast – in Hawaii

1:31 Vibrio can't keep a good Santa down Pause

1:48 The thoughts behind Biloxi's Waterfront Plan

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay

1:28 Gulfport family remembers legacy of longtime Santa

7:21 Hancock County child is split between two families after DHS does paperwork on legal pad

1:26 Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

2:48 Climate change basics