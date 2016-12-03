Against all odds — and with a little help — homeless students find a brighter future

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:59 Busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

1:31 Biloxi rolls over Long Beach in old gym

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay