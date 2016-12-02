Southern California faculty member stabbed and killed on campus, reports say

A faculty member at the University of Southern California was stabbed and killed on campus Friday, according to multiple reports out of Los Angeles.
A student is in custody, according to NBC Los Angeles.
#LAPD News: Stabbing on USC Campus. Public Information Officer enroute to 3600 McClintock Avenue— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 3, 2016
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department officials told KTLA.
#BREAKING: Police have locked down the Seeley G. Mudd building and are warning students to stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/cNYvQsNAQW— Daily Trojan (@dailytrojan) December 3, 2016
The victim was 25-years-old male, a spokeswoman for the fire department told NBC Los Angeles.
Comments