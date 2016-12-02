Parents track so much about their babies that a GPS chip implant could be inevitable

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did” Pause

1:26 Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

4:58 Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

0:16 This little piggie went wee wee wee

1:16 Asgard Toy Run gathers gifts for Coast children

1:49 Argument ends clever idea for crab farm in Bay St. Louis

1:04 St. John's uses Posada to anticipate Christmas