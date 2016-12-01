One Marine paid 'the ultimate price.' Another stole his story to get a free home.

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:49 Argument ends clever idea for crab farm in Bay St. Louis

1:04 St. John's uses Posada to anticipate Christmas

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action

2:08 $3 million-plus of uncollected bills at Moss Point Utilities

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

4:58 Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final