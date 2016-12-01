Doctor won’t be seeing patients after calling Michelle Obama ‘monkey face’

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:49 Argument ends clever idea for crab farm in Bay St. Louis

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action

2:08 $3 million-plus of uncollected bills at Moss Point Utilities

1:04 St. John's uses Posada to anticipate Christmas

4:58 Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

1:37 Myles Brennan breaks state record for passing yards