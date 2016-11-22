Child hospitalized as police hunt man suspected of tampering with self-serve food bars

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD Pause

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

2:53 Sister-in-law speaks out in Dr. Terry Millette case

1:45 William "Wild Bill" Allen, 91, ties the knot