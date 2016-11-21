National

November 21, 2016 6:04 PM

College removes U.S. flags after one burned following election

Associated Press

AMHERST, Mass.

A Massachusetts college has stopped flying all flags on campus after an American flag was burned following the presidential election of Republican Donald Trump.

Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash tells WWLP-TV the college won’t fly any flags for the time being. He says the Amherst campus will consult with students and staff about appropriately utilizing flags in the future.

A college official says members of the campus community initially lowered the flag to half-staff after the Nov. 8 election. That offended other members of the community.

The flag was then found burned on Veterans Day. It was replaced and flown again at half-staff until Friday’s decision to remove all flags.

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines

Many American's are unaware that there are laws in regards to the American flag that can be found in detail in the United States Code. The flag code is a guide to encourage proper respect for the national ensign, although is has no provision for enforcement.

United States Marine Corps
 

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos