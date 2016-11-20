The maker of a popular hummus wants you to throw it out

Don’t double dip that chip in this hummus. Sabra hummus is under a recall for listeria concerns.
A massive hummus recall by Sabra Dipping Company highlights several recent food recalls.
Also getting reeled back in are Wayne Farms precooked grilled chicken breasts for possibly being undercooked. And Weight Watchers joined the two-month recall parade of chocolate chip cookie dough flavor frozen desserts that also touches Peanut Butter Landslide flavor ice cream.
California ice cream manufacturer Dr. Bob’s of Upland, where listeria problems caused several nationwide recalls of ice cream sold in Florida, has reportedly shut down its business, according to a report by the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
But it’s Sabra’s hummus recall that will fill trash cans in many locations. According to the company’s recall alert, Listeria monocytogenes wasn’t found in finished packs of hummus, but was discovered at the manufacturing facility.
If you’ve got, Sabra Organic Hummus and Sabra Guacamole, Sabra Salsa and Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips, you’re safe. Any other products with a “Best Before’ date of Jan. 23, 1017 or earlier? Sabra says toss it. The company is offering product replacement coupons.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria “primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and adults with weakened immune systems.” As each U.S. Food & Drug Administration recall announcement notes, “although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
Listeria found at Iowa-based Aspen Hills, cookie dough provider for many chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored ice creams and frozen desserts, has caused a shower of recalls in October and November. The latest came from Weight Watchers for four-packs of Smart One’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae frozen desserts. The affected lots carry Best If Used Before dates of Jan. 28, 2017; Feb. 28, 2017; Mar. 28, 2017; May 28, 2017; June 28, 2017; and July, 28 2017.
Customers with affected four-packs wishing a refund can call 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
House of Flavors uses Aspen Hills uses peanut butter in its Ashby’s Sterling ice cream Peanut Butter Landslide flavor. So, it recalled the 3-gallon containers with lot No. 16195, more likely to be at your local ice cream parlor than in any home’s refrigerator.
Wayne Farms provides precooked products to fast food, casual dining and family dining restaurants. The 9-pound bulk cases of “Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets” with a code No. 22121 and 22-pound cases of “Fully Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets” with a code No. 22423 might be undercooked. This is a Class 1, High Health Risk recall, defined by the USDA as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
