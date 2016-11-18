Transgender woman had sex with minor who tried to kill her with hatchet, police say

A transgender woman who accused three teens – including a 15-year-old boy – of slashing her with a hatchet during a robbery has now been arrested and accused of committing a sex act with the under-aged teen in the minutes before the robbery.
The robbery victim, Derrick Horton, also known as Ralayzia Taylor, suggested to police the Nov. 7 incident was a random act of violence that occurred because she is gay and transgender. However, investigators said Friday that subsequent interviews revealed Horton and the 15-year-old had engaged in a sex act prior to the assault.
As a result, detectives have charged Horton, 24, with one count of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child, said a police statement released Friday.
Horton was arrested and served the warrants Thursday night in Cincinnati, at the home of a relative. Horton’s return to Charlotte through the extradition process is currently underway, officials said.
The three robbery suspects were accused by Horton of repeatedly calling her a “faggot” during the 10-minute beating and stabbing.
Investigators say the incident occurred at 12:58 p.m., Nov. 7. Horton, who is a transgender woman, told officers she had been robbed by three people armed with a hatchet. The suspects stabbed and cut Horton several times, causing non-life threatening injuries, investigators say.
Police eventually arrested Dajion Tanner, Destiny Dagraca, both 18, and a 15-year-old male juvenile in the case. Tanner and Dagraca were both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, kidnapping and felony conspiracy. The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with attempted murder.
Horton says she is a native of Cincinnati and moved to Charlotte a year ago, due to conflicts with family members over her decision to transition from a man to a woman.
