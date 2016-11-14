Cop calls for blacks to arm themselves in case there is a revolution

A Fort Worth officer is on restricted duty as the Police Department investigates a post made on his Facebook page, calling on black people to buy “many guns and rounds of ammunition” and be ready as “you may have to answer the call for revolution sooner than you think.”
The post was made on the Facebook page of officer Brandon Morris, under the profile name of Negus Ankhmaster Morris. Morris’ Facebook page has since been taken down.
A screen shot of the post, however, had circulated among some officers.
It read: “Ok my beautiful Black people, now it’s time to fortify yourselves in every way possible, purchase many guns and rounds of ammunition, get good solod education, learn this [expletive] political system and be ready. I have been watching a few coworkers whom were definitely suspect, looking at them now all my suspicions are confirmed. Stay strong and be ever ready Black people, you may have to answer the call for revolution sooner that you think. #BLACKPOWER”
Sgt. Marc Povero, a police spokesman, said Friday that the department has begun an internal affairs investigation of whether the post violates the department’s social media policy. He said Morris was placed on restricted duty Thursday afternoon.
Under restricted duty, officers are prohibited from wearing a police uniform, carrying a gun or badge, or performing any function as a commissioned peace officer.
The officer’s attorney, Terry Daffron of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said that although Morris has been placed on restricted duty, he has not been served with a personnel complaint advising him of the allegations against him or any possible policy violations.
“But he’s been told they should have it to him next week,” Daffron said. “The way this case is being handled is mind-boggling. For lack of a better analogy, let’s just put someone in jail and we’ll tell you what crime you committed next week.
“Seriously? This is how we’re going to run a major metropolitan police department?” she added.
Morris has been with the department since 2013 and is assigned to the east division, according to Lt. P.R. Fimbres.
He has no formal disciplinary action on file with the Civil Service Commission.
In a statement, the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association said that its policy was to refrain from commenting on a member’s pending internal affairs investigation but that the association “will take all steps necessary to ensure that Officer Morris is afforded his right to due process and his right to a fair and impartial investigation of the charges.”
It is not the first time a Fort Worth officer has been investigated for social media postings.
Officer Tim Fornash was the focus of an internal investigation in July 2013 for posts he allegedly made on a public community Facebook page. Ranting against other people who had commented on a post about President Barack Obama, Fornash allegedly attacked some as “retards,” said Social Security is for “hood rats” and told one commenter, “[expletive] you wet back!”
Former Police Chief Jeff Halstead did not suspend Fornash, however, after investigators concluded that while “unprofessional” in his comments, he was off duty when they were made and never identified himself as a police officer.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
